Bender of Futurama Predicts Super Bowl LI On Kevin Klein LiveJohn DiMaggio calls in to Kevin Klein Live to talk about all the upcoming events he'll be at during SF Sketchfest and get Bender to give his annual prediction of Super Bowl LI.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.20.17Live reports on the scene at the inauguration from nearly liquor store workers, a new game to celebrate/mock the fusion restaurants of the Bay Area, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Davey Havok Reveals He'd Love To Work With Run The JewelsThe Afi singer revealed his dream collaboration while hanging in studio with Kevin Klein Live.

KKL Interview: A Secret Planet Is Set To Destroy EarthAn expert believes that the planet Nibiru could obliterate more than half of the world's population. Kevin Klein Live seems to doubt his claims.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.19.17The Midwest Pee-Trick Saga reaches an apex with the results of the stain test from a forensics lab, Tom Papa stops by to chat and comment on the disabled dogs in this year's Puppy Bowl, and more in today's Double Trouble edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.18.17Comparing the ease of the gun safety test with an average 3rd grade quiz, honoring the age of Betty White with a game called White Power, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.