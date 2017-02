Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.03.17Is It Creepy analyzes holes in a truck stop bathroom wall, Kevin and Ally mock old news anchors breaking "secret emoji codes", and more in today's Kevin Klein Live.

Could California Become It's Own Country? KKL Talks To One Of The Minds Behind #CalexitWhat would it take for California to break away from the USA? Is it really something that could happen?

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.02.17Kevin gives his take on the Super Bowl LI bets that you probably don't care too much about, looking into fusion coffee shops with a round of Con-Fusion, and more in today's Double Trouble Thursday edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Homeless Food Critic Reviews the New S'Mores Girl Scout CookiesKevin Klein Live took the new flavor of Girl Scout cookies to the street to get a real, honest review.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.01.17Jo Koy returns to talk baldness and Kevin's daughter, setting up some awkward 50 Shades Darker movie dates, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.31.17The show inspects the latest issues going on at the Millennium Tower, Useless Weirdo takes a personality test from the Church of Scientology, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.