Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.31.17The show inspects the latest issues going on at the Millennium Tower, Useless Weirdo takes a personality test from the Church of Scientology, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.30.17Kevin reports back on his weekend being forced to be in make up, the show drafts the product mascots they find to be the sexiest, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

KKLive: Millennial Botoxing Is On The Rise, Hamilton Ticket Ponzi Schemes & More #TrendasaurusPeople saying no to filters and yes to fillers

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.27.17The boys prepare to get in drag for the Kings for Queens competition, Kevin's dream of a holiday for the day after Super Bowl Sunday is a step closer to reality, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.26.17Useless Weirdo crashes a high school career day, while listeners try to tell the difference between alternative music and alternative facts.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.25.17Comparing the names of restaurants that have violated health codes to the names of failed CBS shows, Ally talks about a weird conversation with her mom involving "used sperm", and more in today's Kevin Klein Live.