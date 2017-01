Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.13.17Doug Benson assists the show with the Craigslist Creep-Off, looking down memory lane with our experiences with shattered car windows in San Francisco, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.12.17Eating with the Hungry causes a wild assortment of emotions with the show and listeners, discussion over the tattoo Twinkie will get for losing the bet on Monday night, and more in today's Double Trouble Thursday edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.11.17Some chatting with Anthony the prepubescent 31 year old virgin, a quiz to see which show member is the rudest, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Maisie Williams Shames Fans Who Watch Game Of Thrones For The NudityWhile talking to Kevin Klein Live, the Game Of Thrones star criticized people who watch the show just for the nudity.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.10.17Maisie Williams finally interviewed with a missing Kevin, Let's Get Offended looking at a story of a 85 year old hero, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.09.17Comparing the names of lacrosse players and 80s douche bags, an expert weighs in on how well the men of the show would do in the Castro, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.