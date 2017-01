Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.06.17Useless Weirdo fills out an application to be a contestant on The Bachelorette, the Week In Shame looks at hate directed at a small time daredevil and Facebook, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.05.17The first Double Trouble Thursday of 2017 brings today's full show with a game involving the show's exes, begging Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom for some spare cash, and more in this edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.04.16A Name It involving Japanese cell phone toilet paper, a failed interview with Maisie Williams thanks to Useless Weirdo, a chat with "Jed York", and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

KKLive: The Inventor Of The Red Solo Cup Dies, The Word F*ck Was Used A F*ckload In 2016 & More #TrendasaurusOur solo cup runneth over with tears, and beers.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.03.17The first show of 2017 has the announcement of the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley line up with a few of the bands calling in, some misery from the bosses that ruin holiday breaks, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.22.16The final show of the year is also a Double Trouble Thursday? Well aren't you lucky podcast listener to be able to hear all of the holiday cheer in this edition of Kevin Klein Live's Half-Off Podcast.