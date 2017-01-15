EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Billie Joe Armstrong Dubs Trump's First Week As "An All Out Assault On Civil Liberties"The Green Day frontman will have a lot to say over the next four years.
Uber Faces Backlash Over Ties To Trump; Lyft Donates $1 Million To ACLUThe rideshare companies have shown vastly different responses to the #MuslimBan.
WATCH: Snoop Dogg Plays Uncensored Version Of "The Next Episode" On National TVSnoop was DJing at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition in LA.
South Bay Breweries Offering Beer & Girl Scout Cookie PairingsSpots in Santa Clara & San Jose will be offering the pairings.
Oakland A's Announce That They Will Be Building A New Ballpark In OaklandAn announcement is coming this year on where the new ballpark will be.
Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.26.17Useless Weirdo crashes a high school career day, while listeners try to tell the difference between alternative music and alternative facts.
Here's Who's Performing At Super Bowl LIWho's singing pre-game & during it.
The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots Highlight Firefly 2017 LineupThe festival also features Chance The Rapper and Bob Dylan.
Jamiroquai Returns With New Video and Album Release Date“The inspiration for ‘Automaton’ is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today," says frontman Jay Kay.
Arcade Fire Drop New Versions of Mavis Staples Collaboration'We just have a really beautiful relationship with her as a band,” Win Butler said. “We're just really honored to sing with her.”
Brendon Urie Reportedly Choked At Australian AirportUrie has issued a statement on the incident.

Live 105 Guest List: Twenty One PilotsTwenty One Pilots are headed to SAP Center on February 10!
Live 105 Guest List: The 1975All weekend long we’re going to hook up some lucky listeners with tickets to see Live 105 Presents The 1975!
Win Tickets To 'The Zombie in America Tour'!LIVE 105 wants to get you in to 'The Zombie in America Tour' with Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness featuring Atlas Genius + Night Riots at The Fillmore in San Francisco on May 7, 2017! Register here for your chance to win tickets!

Insane Clown Posse Plan March On WashingtonTo protest their FBI gang affiliation.
