Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.22.16The final show of the year is also a Double Trouble Thursday? Well aren't you lucky podcast listener to be able to hear all of the holiday cheer in this edition of Kevin Klein Live's Half-Off Podcast.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.21.16LiLou the Therapy Pig from SFO competes with the other pig on the show, 420 Games' Jim McAlpine helps moderate a holiday-themed edition of Dank Tank, and more from today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.20.16The show forces a gift exchange with different spending points and places to buy gifts, an thorough investigation of Midwest Patrick's Pee Pants is continuing on, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

NASA Scientist Who Predicted End of the World Chats with Kevin Klein LiveDr. Joseph Nuth says the world is overdue for an "extinction level event". When a NASA scientist takes time out of his day to talk to Kevin Klein Live, you know the apocalypse is near.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.19.16

Bob Saget Gives An Emotional Tribute To Alan ThickeThe comedian and Full House star remembers Thicke as "the genuine article"