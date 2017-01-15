Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.27.17The boys prepare to get in drag for the Kings for Queens competition, Kevin's dream of a holiday for the day after Super Bowl Sunday is a step closer to reality, and more in today's edition of Kevin Klein Live.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.26.17Useless Weirdo crashes a high school career day, while listeners try to tell the difference between alternative music and alternative facts.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.25.17Comparing the names of restaurants that have violated health codes to the names of failed CBS shows, Ally talks about a weird conversation with her mom involving "used sperm", and more in today's Kevin Klein Live.

KKLive: Sitting Is The New Smoking, Tech Billionaires Building Undergrown Bunkers & More #TrendasaurusIf the end of the world comes, run to Mark Zuckerburg's house.

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.24.17Kevin breaks down the awful music he's been forced to listen to while taking care of his daughter, Useless Weirdo prepares for his Career Day presentation, and more in today's Kevin Klein Live.

KKLive: Pottermelons, A Beer Recall When We Need It Most & More #Trendasaurusyou'll have to find another liquid to drown your sorrows in..