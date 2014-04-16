Sam Smith Acoustic Take of Disclosure’s ‘Latch’ Is Perfect

We knew Sam Smith had a voice but this video proves his pipes are otherworldly. Accompanied by only a piano and a cello, the British crooner is melting our eardrums right now.

Smith sang the original vocals for “Latch” by Disclosure (who are on this year’s bill for Outside Lands), and this stripped version is hopefully telling of what we can expect from his new album, Stay With Me, out May 18.

If you were smart (and lucky), you nabbed a ticket to Smith’s show at his Popscene show at Rickshaw Stop this Thursday, but if not, don’t worry—he’ll definitely be back in the Bay soon.

In the meantime, watch this video of Smith’s velvety baritone and smooth falsetto on his acoustic take of “Latch.”