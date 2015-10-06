San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns Defends Nickelback

Few financially successful bands have endured as much ongoing hate as Nickelback. Whether they’re getting booed off stage by football fans or suffering criticism from The Black Keys (among others), Nickelback has remained the punchline to jokes for the better part of a decade. Now, one man is taking a stand against the hate – San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns.

Burnzie called Kevin Klein Live this morning to discuss the start of the NHL season. While they covered topics likes road trip etiquette, fashion sense, and whether Brent could survive a fight with Ronda Rousey, a clear highlight was when Brent stood up for his Canadian countrymen.

When put on the spot to defend Nickelback, Burns raved about a meeting he had with the band several years ago. The NHL All-Star waxed poetic about his time with the group, praising how friendly they were and how much fun he had hanging with them backstage.

Hear Brent’s full interview below, then listen to Kevin Klein Live weekday mornings from 6-10am on Live 105:

