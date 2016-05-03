Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus tells Kevin Klein Live: ‘I Haven’t Even Spoken To Tom (DeLonge) In A Year And A Half’

The on-again, off-again relationship between Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge seemed put to bed. The band was moving on without their former guitarist/vocalist. Matt Skiba (of Alkaline Trio) was recruited as his replacement. Tom was focusing his attention on Angels and Airwaves, along with a new book. It seemed that bygones were finally bygones. Then, Blink-182 announced a new album. DeLonge took to Facebook to address his fans, and suddenly everyone is confused again.

In his post, dated April 29, Tom insists that he and his former Blink bandmates “DO have a future together,” even pointing out that he “met with Mark yesterday, and Travis the week before.”

Hoppus refuted those claims on Kevin Klein Live this morning, stating “I haven’t even spoken to Tom in a year and a half.”

“(Making music with DeLonge again) is so far down to the road to even be a possibility,” asserted Hoppus. He also admitted to Klein that DeLonge’s Facebook post “came as a surprise.” Would he ever consider reuniting with Tom further down the line? “I’ll never say never to anything, but this is what Blink-182 is right now.”

While the discussion DeLonge of was ear catching, it wasn’t the only interesting tidbit to come out of the interview.

On management leaking the band’s new single a day early: “It was an honest mistake and I’m not gonna try and fire somebody who’s really worked very hard for us.”

On the addition of Skiba: “He’s such a good friend. He’s an amazing songwriter, amazing lyricist, amazing singer, guitar player, I mean he’s awesome. He stepped into a very, very difficult position, knowing that there’s a sensitivity to having a new player in the band, but also stepping up and claiming things as his own in a really respectful and cool way.”

On Blink-182’s fan base: “People that come to the shows, some of them are coming out to their very first Blink show. Some of them are coming to their 20th Blink show. Some of them grew up listening to Blink, are now bringing their brothers and sisters and kids.”

Listen below to hear the interview in its entirety.

Blink-182’s new album California comes out July 1st. They’ll be playing at Shoreline Amphitheater September 28th. Their new single “Bored To Death” can be heard on Live 105.

