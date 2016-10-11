Steak ‘N’ Shake Set To Open In Daly City In November

EDIT: This location is NOW OPEN.

LIVE on #Periscope: Steak 'n Shake Daly City https://t.co/t31BzGJNyu — ShellE Productions (@ShellEPro) November 15, 2016

A staple fast food chain of the midwest is finally debuting in the Bay Area this weekend.

Dubbed the “In-N-Out of the Midwest,” Steak ‘n Shake’s first Northern California location will open at 362 East Market Street in Daly City. The chain has two outposts in Southern California, both of which opened this year, and is working on a second Bay Area location in Campbell. – BizJournal

The first Bay Area Steak ‘N Shake is set to open this November in Daly City.

As someone born & raised in the Bay Area I’ve only ever heard tales of Steak ‘N Shake. When I asked people to text in to LIVE105 to ask if they’re legit, Bay Area residents originally from the Midwest resoundingly stated that it is, but should that it should not be compared to In-N-Out. Those of us who are Steak ‘N Shake virgins will have to see for ourselves.

Here’s a look at what they have to offer:

Can you handle the #7×7 on 7/7? Share your photos with us – you might just win a gift card! A photo posted by Steak 'n Shake (@steaknshake) on Jul 7, 2016 at 7:50pm PDT

Take your pick – we've got 24 Meals Under $4, just for you! A photo posted by Steak 'n Shake (@steaknshake) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

Taste the colors of the rainbow! A photo posted by Steak 'n Shake (@steaknshake) on Oct 3, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

You can also apply to work at the Daly City location here.