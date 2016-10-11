Steak ‘N’ Shake Set To Open In Daly City In November

EDIT: This location is NOW OPEN.
A staple fast food chain of the midwest is finally debuting in the Bay Area this weekend.
Dubbed the “In-N-Out of the Midwest,” Steak ‘n Shake’s first Northern California location will open at 362 East Market Street in Daly City. The chain has two outposts in Southern California, both of which opened this year, and is working on a second Bay Area location in Campbell. – BizJournal
The first Bay Area Steak ‘N Shake is set to open this November in Daly City.
As someone born & raised in the Bay Area I’ve only ever heard tales of Steak ‘N Shake. When I asked people to text in to LIVE105 to ask if they’re legit, Bay Area residents originally from the Midwest resoundingly stated that it is, but should that it should not be compared to In-N-Out. Those of us who are Steak ‘N Shake virgins will have to see for ourselves.
Here’s a look at what they have to offer:
You can also apply to work at the Daly City location here.
One Comment
they better hurry up cuz it looks like they still have piles of dirt and havent even finished paving and also the inside is not even done
Today is October 15, 2016. It will not be open today. They still need to do alot of elecectrial inside and also the pavement is not done and also a pile of dirt is still there and the fence is still there. gotta wait a bit longer.
went by the location today. there was a note on the door stating it will open Nov 14.