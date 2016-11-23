Fourth Bay Area Dunkin’ Donuts Location Confirmed

The East Coast staple has already made its return to the Bay Area this year to Walnut Creek, American Canyon, & Half Moon Bay.

Grand openings in each spot were greeted with long lines & their share of fanfare. Now it’s been reported that South San Francisco is getting the next Bay Area Dunkin’ Donuts location.

In April, the donut and coffee chain franchise announced that a location would be headed to South San Francisco, and that it was looking to open the store in late 2016 or early 2017. The space at 180 South Airport Rd., former home to the Hungry Hunter restaurant, was dogeared for the store. – SF Gate

It’s now totally possible for you to grab Dunkin’ Donuts & something from the Bay Area’s first Steak ‘N Shake location (Daly City) in one trip.