EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Wahlburgers Coming To Palo Alto

December 6, 2016 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Mark Wahlberg, Palo Alto

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers have a burger joint & it’s coming to California. Wahburgers is set to open on University Ave. in Palo Alto in 2017, replacing the short-lived Sam’s Chowder House.

Curious as to what a Wahlburgers might look like, or serve? You can check out the website, or check out some photos here:

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: A general overview of A+E's Wahlburgers On Wheels In NYC Herald Square on August 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: A general overview of A+E’s Wahlburgers On Wheels In NYC Herald Square on August 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: A general overview of A+E's Wahlburgers On Wheels In NYC Herald Square on August 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: A general overview of A+E’s Wahlburgers On Wheels In NYC Herald Square on August 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 15: A general view at the Canadian launch of Wahlburgers Family Restaurant on November 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 15: A general view at the Canadian launch of Wahlburgers Family Restaurant on November 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

<> on January 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.

<> on January 1, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.

We hope it’s good.

More from Dallas
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live