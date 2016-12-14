EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

EDM-Themed Boba Spot Coming To San Francisco

December 14, 2016 3:46 PM
Filed Under: EDM

Eater SF is reporting that an EDM-themed tea house will be opening in San Francisco’s Richmond District next month.

Gosu will be located 1014 Clement St. & will be open Sunday-Thursdays from 12PM-12AM, & Friday & Saturdays from 12PM-2AM (late night EDM BOBA LET’S GO!).

The space is small — 1,000 square feet for dining and kitchen space — but will include a gaming and relaxation area for Super Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers. To go with the EDM theme, there will be LED’s everywhere, coordinated along with the music, as well as TV’s playing EDM music videos. Eventually, Tran hopes to host DJ’s and color coordinate the lights to their music. – Eater SF

22-year old entrepreneur, Joey Tran, is behind the idea & we’re very curious to check this spot out.

For more on Gosu, like them on Facebook & follow them on Instagram.

More from Dallas
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live