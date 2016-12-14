EDM-Themed Boba Spot Coming To San Francisco

Eater SF is reporting that an EDM-themed tea house will be opening in San Francisco’s Richmond District next month.

Gosu will be located 1014 Clement St. & will be open Sunday-Thursdays from 12PM-12AM, & Friday & Saturdays from 12PM-2AM (late night EDM BOBA LET’S GO!).

The space is small — 1,000 square feet for dining and kitchen space — but will include a gaming and relaxation area for Super Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers. To go with the EDM theme, there will be LED’s everywhere, coordinated along with the music, as well as TV’s playing EDM music videos. Eventually, Tran hopes to host DJ’s and color coordinate the lights to their music. – Eater SF

22-year old entrepreneur, Joey Tran, is behind the idea & we’re very curious to check this spot out.

