Bob Saget Gives An Emotional Tribute To Alan Thicke

People all over the country are mourning the loss of one of television’s greatest father figures, Alan Thicke. The actor, best known for his role as Dr. Jason Seaver on Growing Pains, died 3 days ago after suffering a heart attack. Today, one legendary TV dad remembered another.

Bob Saget, known to the world as Danny Tanner on Full House, was a close personal and professional friend of Thicke. During a conversation with Kevin Klein Live, Saget reflected on that friendship and what Thicke meant to him.

“I loved Alan. We would go out for dinner and have steaks and talk about women and life. Everything you read about him is true.”

Saget then seemed to choke up as he continued to remember his friend. “This is a guy that was a guy who lit up every room he came in with almost a James Bond kind of attitude, which was just so self-effacingly funny because he knew he wasn’t James Bond.”

“He was the genuine article and I miss him tremendously, and I’m having a hard time getting over it because it hasn’t even begun to settle in yet.”

Check out the full interview for more:

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes