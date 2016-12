The Great Mall in Milpitas was the only spot in the Bay Area you could if you need your Dave & Buster’s fix, but as of this week – that’s changed. A brand new D&B has popped up on Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City.

You can find it at 130 Serramonte Center, open Sunday-Thursday 11AM-midnight, and Friday & Saturday’s from 11AM-2AM.

A new way to play in the Bay! Join us for our #GrandOpening in Daly City today! Details: daveandbusters.com/daly-city A photo posted by Dave & Buster's (@daveandbusters) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:31am PST

Never been to a Dave & Buster’s? Here’s one of their latest commercials:

It’s a place where you can drink, lunch, arcade, party on.