Green Day Join SWMRS At Oakland Fire Relief Show

The East Bay’s own, SWMRS, held a show tonight at 1-2-3-4 Go Records in Oakland to benefit the Ghost Ship Fire Relief fund.
The lucky ones who made it inside the 50 cap room got a surprise in the form of Billie Joe Armstrong & Mike Dirnt of Green Day showing up & playing alongside SWMRS (who feature Billie’s son, Joey).
Billie & Mike played 5 Green Day songs + 3 Pinhead Gunpowder songs alongside SWMRS.
Reported Green Day setlist was:
“Armatage Shanks”
“Stuck With Me”
“Scattered”
“Waiting”
“Murder City”
Awesome stuff. All for a great cause.
UPDATE: More photos + setlist.
