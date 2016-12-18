EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Green Day Join SWMRS At Oakland Fire Relief Show

December 18, 2016 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Green Day, SWMRS

The East Bay’s own, SWMRS, held a show tonight at 1-2-3-4 Go Records in Oakland to benefit the Ghost Ship Fire Relief fund.

The lucky ones who made it inside the 50 cap room got a surprise in the form of Billie Joe Armstrong & Mike Dirnt of Green Day showing up & playing alongside SWMRS (who feature Billie’s son, Joey).

Via Jared Stossel

Via Jared Stossel

Photo via Jared Stossel-LIVE105

Photo via Jared Stossel-LIVE105

Billie & Mike played 5 Green Day songs + 3 Pinhead Gunpowder songs alongside SWMRS.

Reported Green Day setlist was:
“Armatage Shanks”
“Stuck With Me”
“Scattered”
“Waiting”
“Murder City”

HOLY SHIT ALL YALL JEALOUS. Brb I'm dead and crying 😭😭😭@greenday @swmrs

A video posted by C A L L i 3 💩 (@callie.austin) on

All the feels #1234gorecords

A video posted by @mnnesotagirl on

Awesome stuff. All for a great cause.

UPDATE: More photos + setlist.

Via Jared Stossel

Via Jared Stossel

img 6510 Green Day Join SWMRS At Oakland Fire Relief Show img 6143 Green Day Join SWMRS At Oakland Fire Relief Show

More from Dallas
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live