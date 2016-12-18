Green Day Join SWMRS At Oakland Fire Relief Show

The East Bay’s own, SWMRS, held a show tonight at 1-2-3-4 Go Records in Oakland to benefit the Ghost Ship Fire Relief fund.

tonight is night full of family and friends raising money for Ghost Ship. Don't miss this. — SWMRS (@swmrs) December 18, 2016

The lucky ones who made it inside the 50 cap room got a surprise in the form of Billie Joe Armstrong & Mike Dirnt of Green Day showing up & playing alongside SWMRS (who feature Billie’s son, Joey).

Billie & Mike played 5 Green Day songs + 3 Pinhead Gunpowder songs alongside SWMRS.

Reported Green Day setlist was:

“Armatage Shanks”

“Stuck With Me”

“Scattered”

“Waiting”

“Murder City”

HOLY SHIT ALL YALL JEALOUS. Brb I'm dead and crying 😭😭😭@greenday @swmrs A video posted by C A L L i 3 💩 (@callie.austin) on Dec 18, 2016 at 9:54pm PST

All the feels #1234gorecords A video posted by @mnnesotagirl on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:32pm PST

Awesome stuff. All for a great cause.

UPDATE: More photos + setlist.