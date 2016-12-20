Green Days’ Billie Joe Armstrong Joins Kids at Oakland Charity Gig

By Radio.com Staff

Billie Joe Armstrong is a cool dad.

The Green Day frontman (along with bassist Mike Dirnt) joined his son Joseph’s band SWMRS for a charity gig at an Oakland record store on December 19th.

The show raised money for those effected by the warehouse fire at Ghost Ship where thirty-six people were killed.

Armstrong’s other son Jakob Danger Armstrong also performed.

Check out a clip of the family affair below.