Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.20.16

Christmas may be around the corner, but the gift giving on Kevin Klein Live hasn’t been locked down until today’s show. Instead of doing a White Elephant Gift Exchange like last year, the decision was made to set it up where one person would give to another member of the show with a unique predetermined amount to spend at a specific location as well. For example, Ally is required to spend $20 dollars on a gift for Dead Eyes on Etsy, which may not allow Dead Eyes to score a gift he truly wants. But then again, is there really anything worth buying off of Etsy?

Plus, the investigation into Useless Weirdo’s supposed pee pants continued, with Kevin stating that a forensics scientist has been contacted to take a closer examination on the mystery stain that has left the show somewhat perplexed as what is exactly the source. Is it possible that Useless Weirdo got rather excited during the duel and left an “excitement” stain? Or is Useless Weirdo telling the truth and in fact someone did pee on the pants and then donate them to a Salvation Army? We can only hope this expert can put this debate to rest once and for all.

Also on today’s podcast:

Expert scientist INSERT discusses his theory as to why we should expect an extinct level asteroid coming to Earth

Callers try to tell the difference between short lived WWE wrestlers and prisoners pardoned by Obama

Creeper Claus is prepped for this week’s multi-Santa holiday special for this Thursday

And more!

