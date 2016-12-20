Metallica’s James Hetfield Makes Move To Colorado

Long time Bay Area resident, James Hetfield, is reportedly moving his family from Marin County to Vail, Colorado.

SFist has reported on Hetfield’s words from Joe Rogan’s podcast about how he’s gotten sick of the Bay Area “Attitude”:

“I kind of got sick of the Bay Area, the attitudes of the people there, a little bit. They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it’s fine if you’re diverse like them. But showing up with a deer on the bumper doesn’t fly in Marin County. My form of eating organic doesn’t vibe with theirs.” … “I feel more at home in the Midwest or the mountains or something. I mean, I love the ocean, and I love the Bay Area, I love what it’s got to offer, but there’s just an attitude that it was… It wasn’t healthy for me. [I was] starting to feel like I was just fighting all the time, and I just had to get out of my own head. So Colorado does it for me.”

PHOTOS: Metallica plays Oakland’s Fox Theater.

Hetfield went on to explain he has a great appreciation for the Bay Area, just that he needs a more simple, frontier-style life. Here’s the full podcast:

For more visit SFist.