NASA Scientist Who Predicted End of the World Chats with Kevin Klein Live

December 20, 2016 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Asteroids, Comet, Dr. Joseph Nuth, Kevin Klein Live, NASA

Dr. Joseph Nuth has 2 bachelors degrees, a masters degree, and a PHD. In other words, he’s smart – way smarter than a bunch of morning radio folk. Be that as it may, Dr. Nuth was kind enough to join Kevin Klein Live this morning to discuss his theory that’s been getting a lot of buzz lately. Simply put, the world is way overdue for an “extinction level event”.

Despite this prediction, Dr. Nuth insists NASA is not prepared with any kind of plan to destroy an impending comet or asteroid. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Sure, Earth will undoubtedly be destroyed, but odds are you’ll be dead and gone way before that happens.

Enjoy this uplifting interview in it’s entirety by listening to the audio below. It’s definitely the best way to spend some of your precious time left on Earth before we’re all annihilated. Happy holidays!

 

