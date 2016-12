Radio Soundcheck, Live 105’s Sunday evening new music program, has been committed to helping the Bay Area discover new music and emerging artists since 1999! Soundcheck, hosted by Music Director Aaron Axelsen, airs every Sunday evening 9pm-12am and showcases the very best in new music, indie rock, up-and-coming bands AND supports the very best from our own Bay Area music scene.

Acts like The Killers, The Strokes, Gorillaz, Foster The People, Bastille, Vampire Weekend, Silversun Pickups, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, etc, all made their Bay Area radio debut compliments of Soundcheck.

THE TOP 16 SOUNDCHECK ARTISTS OF 2016:

1. BISHOP BRIGGS

TWITTER: @THATGIRLBISHOP

WEBSITE: BISHOPBRIGGS.COM

TWITTER: @BONIVER WEBSITE: BONIVER.ORG

TWITTER: @SOFITUKKER WEBSITE: SOFITUKKER.COM

TWITTER: @LOCALNATIVES WEBSITE: THELOCALNATIVES.COM

TWITTER: @ANGELOLSEN WEBSITE: ANGELOLSEN.COM

TWITTER: @INTERRUPTTWEETS WEBSITE: WEARETHEINTERRUPTERS.COM

TWITTER: @MONDOCOZMO WEBSITE: MONDOCOZMO.COM

TWITTER: @QUEENSCHRISTINE WEBSITE: CHRISTINEANDTHEQUEENS.com

TWITTER: @NIGHTRIOTS WEBSITE: NIGHTRIOTS.COM

TWITTER: @LOMOON WEBSITE: LOMOONOFFICIAL.COM

TWITTER: @_WARPAINT WEBSITE: WARPAINTWARPAINT.COM

TWITTER: @COIN_MUSIC WEBSITE: THISISCOIN.COM

TWITTER: @DREAMERSJOINUS WEBSITE: DREAMERSUNIVERSE.COM

TWITTER: @JAPANESEHOUSE WEBSITE: THEJAPANESEHOUSE.co.uk

TWITTER: @LEWISDELMAR WEBSITE: LEWISDELMAR.COM

TWITTER: @HIGHLY_SUSPECT WEBSITE: HIGHLYSUSPECT.NET