Harry Potter Trivia Returning To SF In February

Potterheads, mark your calendars for Saturday night February 17th. That’s when Harry Potter Trivia is happening at The Swedish American Hall in San Francisco.

The game itself operates much like traditional bar trivia — multiple rounds, no smart phones, prizes for winners — but unlike your typical topics, you’re getting challenged on the details of the seven Harry Potter books, which can get pretty obscure.

You’ll be sorted into your particular Hogwarts house:

Grab some butter beer

& test your Harry Potter knowledge.

PS: It’s common to dress up in wizarding world garb as well.

Tix are $10 and available now.