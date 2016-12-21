Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.21.16

The holidays may be fast approaching and plenty of shows are taking time off, but Kevin Klein Live is sticking around a little longer to entertain the masses and bring in one of the biggest guests in studio ever. Lilou the Pig has gained national attention for being a therapy animals for busy travelers at San Francisco International Airport, where she can shake hands and play a toy piano. Ally was over the moon to hang with the helpful four legged friend, with a competition between the two pigs on the show and Twinkie doing a duet with Lilou as well.

Plus, Jim McAlpine of 420 Games fame returned to the show to hang out with us and help hear the High-Deas of the Bay Area with a new session of Dank Tank. The calls were of great quality all around, from suggestions of making a jacuzzi that’ll steam to get you high to recycling Christmas trees after December 25th to be turned into rolling paper. Jim McAlpine was certainly impressed with a few and promised to give publicity to some on his website the minute they create a crowdfunding page for the High-Dea. If you have one but didn’t get a chance to call in, make sure to write it down and be ready for the next time the Dank Tank makes an appearance on Kevin Klein Live.

Also on today’s podcast:

A majority of the Biggest Lies of 2016 seem to be from a certain traffic reporter

Updates on the current status of the item Dead Eyes was forced to sell on LetGo

More complaints about the poor service on the Half Off Podcasts sets off Useless Weirdo extra early

And more!

