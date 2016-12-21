EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Musical Guests Announced For Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball

December 21, 2016 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, inauguration ball

Before Donald Trump’s inauguration next month, the annual All-American Inauguration Ball will be held January 19, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and is set to feature some…less than A-level talent.

The performers at the ‘All-American Bill’ have now been revealed by the organisers, with Nashville singer/songwriter Beau Davidson, ’80s cover band The Reagan Years (who only perform songs that were released when Ronald Reagan was President), and The Mixx – “the Mid-Atlantic’s hottest Party Band!”

DJ sets from DJs Romin, Young Rye, Flow and Freedom will also take place. – NME 

The party will feature five entertainment zones, “representing the diversity and energy of America”, & tickets start at $350.

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin will be at the event, so that’s actually kind of cool.

There’s likely to be more inauguration balls with potentially larger acts yet to be announced. The Obama’s attended several prior to his last inauguration in 2013 (performers included Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Soundgarden, and more)

As for Trump’s actual inauguration performers, we know that Andrea Bocelli has backed out due to backlash. Former America’s Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, is still in to perform the National Anthem.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live