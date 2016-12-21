Musical Guests Announced For Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball

Before Donald Trump’s inauguration next month, the annual All-American Inauguration Ball will be held January 19, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and is set to feature some…less than A-level talent.

The performers at the ‘All-American Bill’ have now been revealed by the organisers, with Nashville singer/songwriter Beau Davidson, ’80s cover band The Reagan Years (who only perform songs that were released when Ronald Reagan was President), and The Mixx – “the Mid-Atlantic’s hottest Party Band!” DJ sets from DJs Romin, Young Rye, Flow and Freedom will also take place. – NME

The party will feature five entertainment zones, “representing the diversity and energy of America”, & tickets start at $350.

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin will be at the event, so that’s actually kind of cool.

There’s likely to be more inauguration balls with potentially larger acts yet to be announced. The Obama’s attended several prior to his last inauguration in 2013 (performers included Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Soundgarden, and more)

As for Trump’s actual inauguration performers, we know that Andrea Bocelli has backed out due to backlash. Former America’s Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, is still in to perform the National Anthem.