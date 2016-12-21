EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

“Winchester” Movie To Start Filming In San Jose In March 2017.

December 21, 2016 11:47 AM
Filed Under: helen miren, Jason Clarke, San Jose, Winchester

News surfaced back in May that a movie based on Sarah Winchester and her legendary Bay Area home would be coming to the big screen.

We also learned that Academy Award winner, Helen Miren, is set to star as Winchester in the film.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Dame Helen Mirren attends the European Premiere of "Collateral Beauty" at Vue Leicester Square on December 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Dame Helen Mirren attends the European Premiere of “Collateral Beauty” at Vue Leicester Square on December 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

New Room At Winchester Mystery House Open To Public

In August, we learned more about the project and that Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby) would be co-starring. As for the film itself, it’s being described as a “supernatural thriller”.

When skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist Eric Price (Jason Clarke) is dispatched to the estate to evaluate [Winchester’s] state of mind, he discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all. WINCHESTER will take audiences inside the labyrinth like house that is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world.

Per IMDB, the movie will start filming on location at both the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose & in Australia starting in March.

We should expect to see “Winchester” in theaters by 2018.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live