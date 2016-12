It’s been nearly 4 years since the release of the last Arctic Monkeys album, 2013’s “AM”, so it makes sense that Alex Turner and gang might be working on a follow-up.

NME and a number of people on twitter have reported that the band is back together in their hometown of Sheffield, England.

MY DAD HAS JUST HAD A BEER WITH ALEX TURNER WTF pic.twitter.com/FZ9ozniky8 — james (@httpjames_) December 10, 2016

Frontman, Alex Turner,Ā hasĀ maintained that the band is no hurry to record their sixth album, but it looks like it could be coming sooner rather than later now.