Yesterday, in a video showing off his new AI assistant, Jarvis, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Nickelback:

when asked by Zuckerberg to play some good songs by the much derided Canadian band, Nickelback, Jarvis replies: ‚ÄúThere are no good Nickelback songs.”

Video here:

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is no longer married to Avril Lavigne, though the two are still close & Avril did not take kindly to Zuckerberg’s little joke, writing on Twitter:

Take that, Zuckerberg!