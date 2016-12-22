Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 12.22.16

On the last 2016 show of Kevin Klein Live, the stars aligned where it turns out it was on a Double Thursday, bringing with it all the Christmas celebration you know and love, from beginning to end. Delight in this gift exchange, where the parameters were set up in advance so that Ally was forced to spend $20 on Dead Eyes at Etsy. It was a miserable gift exchange for everyone involved, including Twinkie, who picked himself and ended up getting himself nothing.

Plus, Creeper Claus returned to the airwaves to help out with all the Christmas wishes of the good boys and girls of the Bay Area. But this year, Kevin managed to find different Santas, such as Tran-ta Claus, the world’s first transgender Santa Claus, and Dan-ta Claus, which was just the sound clip of Danica saying, “yes!” Surprisingly, Creepy Creeper never seemed to connect with the hopeful folks on the phone, but Tran-ta Claus was perfect and is welcome back any time.

Also on today’s podcast:

A look at the Worst Jokes of 2016, which came from mainly Ally and Useless Weirdo

Our prepubescent 30 year old elf does a little $0 Marketing on the empty streets of San Francisco

Listing the people that we wish we lost in 2016, including Kathy Griffin and YouTube pranksters

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes