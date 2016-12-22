EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Restaurants Opening In The Bay Area In 2017

December 22, 2016 1:47 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Bay Area, checkers, Dave & Busters, dunking donuts, gosu, nobu, restaurants, wahlburgers

Notably, in 2016 we’ve got our first Dunkin’ Donuts and Steak N Shake locations in the Bay Area. 2017 has a lot more on tap.

Already Open:

Coming Soon:

December decisions = Frisco Melt or Steakburger?

A photo posted by Steak 'n Shake (@steaknshake) on

  • Wahlburgers in Palo Alto (Mark Wahlberg’s burger joint)
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: A general overview of A+E's Wahlburgers On Wheels In NYC Herald Square on August 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

  • Popular sushi restaurant Nobu in Palo Alto (June 2017)

Happy National Pumpkin Day! We're honoring our little gourd friend by consuming any and everything orange 🎃

A photo posted by Nobu Malibu (@nobumalibu) on

  • Portland, OR ice cream staple, Salt & Straw, in SF. (Spring 2017)

All the yum. All in one place. #FASTFOODIE 📸 by @marine_mnz ・・・ #whitmygirls #checkers #manhattan #tastyfood #yummy

A photo posted by Checkers & Rally's (@checkersrallys) on

Via bizjournals

Via bizjournals

  • Another In-N-Out location in Daly City at 372 Gellert Blvd.
  • Poke Parlor in Berkeley (Early 2017)
  • Hapas Brewing Company in San Jose (Early 2017)

Coming soon… #staytuned #craftbeer #buildabrewery #perfectpour #sanjose #nofilter

A photo posted by Hapa's Brewing Company (@hapasbrewing) on

  • A new Pizza My Heart in Walnut Creek (Spring 2017)
  • SF’s Anthony’s Cookies is opening a 2nd location in Berkeley. (Spring 2017)

Come n get em!! ☺️😏😋🍪 | #anthonyscookies

A photo posted by Anthony's Cookies (@anthonyscookies) on

  • New Ike’s Place locations in SF (Polk St.), SJ (Santana Row), San Ramon, Belmont, & Newark
  • East Coast fast-food staple, Shake Shack, still has no plans to come to the Bay Area though

