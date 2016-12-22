Restaurants Opening In The Bay Area In 2017

Notably, in 2016 we’ve got our first Dunkin’ Donuts and Steak N Shake locations in the Bay Area. 2017 has a lot more on tap.
Already Open:
- Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Walnut Creek, American Canyon, & Half Moon Bay
- A new Dave & Busters just opened in Daly City.
- Steak ‘N Shake in Daly City
- Slam Burger in Petaluma
- Breakfast Club in San Jose.
Coming Soon:
- Dunkin’ Donuts location in South San Francisco
- A second Bay Area Steak ‘N Shake location in Campbell
- Wahlburgers in Palo Alto (Mark Wahlberg’s burger joint)
- Popular sushi restaurant Nobu in Palo Alto (June 2017)
- Portland, OR ice cream staple, Salt & Straw, in SF. (Spring 2017)
- Checkers & Rally’s in Oakland (TBD)
- EDM-themed Boba spot, Gosu, in SF (January 2017)
- Capital One/Peet’s Coffee Bank & coffeehouse in Walnut Creek.
- Another In-N-Out location in Daly City at 372 Gellert Blvd.
- Poke Parlor in Berkeley (Early 2017)
- Hapas Brewing Company in San Jose (Early 2017)
- A new Pizza My Heart in Walnut Creek (Spring 2017)
- SF’s Anthony’s Cookies is opening a 2nd location in Berkeley. (Spring 2017)
- New Ike’s Place locations in SF (Polk St.), SJ (Santana Row), San Ramon, Belmont, & Newark
- East Coast fast-food staple, Shake Shack, still has no plans to come to the Bay Area though