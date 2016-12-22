What Each State Googled The Most In 2016

Estately has put together a map, based on Google Trends, that details what each state in the U.S. Googled more than any other state.

The most popular in the state of California were as follow:

CALIFORNIA: 88th Academy Awards / National Parks 100th anniversary / Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán (drug lord arrested in 2016) / deep learning / Elon Musk (entrepreneur) / Vin Scully (legendary Dodgers broadcaster who retired in 2016) / Curtis Hanson (Hollywood director who passed in 2016) / 2016 worst year ever? / Depp Heard divorce / Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

I’m glad we’re so curious about Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, one of 2016’s hottest new shows.

Colin Kaepernick was the most Googled in the state of Nevada, where he went to college. Prince was the most googled in his home state of Minnesota due to his passing, and the state of Washington seemed really interested in the “X-Files” reboot for some reason.

Here’s more on how Estately created the map above:

Using Google Trends we mapped out what each state Googled more frequently than other state in 2016. We measured Google searches for world events, famous people who passed away and those who made news, things that made us laugh and cry and shake our fists, new movies and shows, and even the stupid memes and celebrity missteps that distracted us from the depressing misery that was 2016. We took this snapshot of 2016 and put it on the map above, and made a more complete list below.

Utah’s curiosity towards “Gilmore Girls” & Rhode Island’s apparent obsession with gunned down gorilla, Harambe, are also of note here.