EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

San Francisco Reportedly The “Most Hungover” City In America

December 23, 2016 9:31 AM
Filed Under: most hungover, San Francisco

According to a report from Trulia, San Francisco is has taken the crown for most hungover city in America.

We’re #1…yay…

trulia most hungover cities ranking San Francisco Reportedly The Most Hungover City In America

The Trulia ranking took into account the cities’ number of bars, the number of young people and amount of party suppliers. It also surveyed how many of a city’s residents reported having at least one binge drinking incident in the past month.

“The city with the most party suppliers, young people and binge drinkers scored higher as a place to party,” a Trulia news release said. – NBC Bay Area

On the bright side, at least SF has 45,000+ Uber & Lyft drivers on the road to take us home each night.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live