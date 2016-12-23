San Francisco Reportedly The “Most Hungover” City In America

According to a report from Trulia, San Francisco is has taken the crown for most hungover city in America.

We’re #1…yay…

The Trulia ranking took into account the cities’ number of bars, the number of young people and amount of party suppliers. It also surveyed how many of a city’s residents reported having at least one binge drinking incident in the past month. “The city with the most party suppliers, young people and binge drinkers scored higher as a place to party,” a Trulia news release said. – NBC Bay Area

On the bright side, at least SF has 45,000+ Uber & Lyft drivers on the road to take us home each night.