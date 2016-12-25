Eddie Vedder Makes Big Christmas Donation To Family In Need

A family of eight from Maryland was facing eviction from their home and a Christmas devoid of gifts, so the mother of the family, Tyshika Britten, reached out for help – on Craigslist.

Her plea caught the attention of the Washington Post who wrote an article on the family & others facing similar hardships this holiday season.

Britten detailed her struggle in her post:

“I am a mother of six, 5 boys and 1 baby girl…I’m so hurt…I’m trying my best. I pray everyday and now I’m begging for help. I know it’s not about the gifts, but they are kids! I’m such a failure right now . . . please help me.” – Washington Post

After receiving coverage from the publication hundreds of people reached out to the family to help. A tablet, a PS4, even a puppy all showed up. Their story also caught the attention of Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, who gifted the family with $10,000.

“I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children,” Vedder said in an interview Sunday. “I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.” –SF Gate

