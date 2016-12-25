EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Eddie Vedder Makes Big Christmas Donation To Family In Need

December 25, 2016 9:56 PM
A family of eight from Maryland was facing eviction from their home and a Christmas devoid of gifts, so the mother of the family, Tyshika Britten, reached out for help – on Craigslist.

Her plea caught the attention of the Washington Post who wrote an article on the family & others facing similar hardships this holiday season.

OXON HILL, MD - DECEMBER 15: Tyshika Britten talks with her kids Chase,3, and Morgan,1. She turned to Craigslist for help this holiday season. They face eviction and not enough money for Christmas presents in Oxon Hill, MD on December 15, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Britten detailed her struggle in her post:

“I am a mother of six, 5 boys and 1 baby girl…I’m so hurt…I’m trying my best. I pray everyday and now I’m begging for help. I know it’s not about the gifts, but they are kids! I’m such a failure right now . . . please help me.” – Washington Post

OXON HILL, MD - DECEMBER 15: Tyshika Britten poses with her children (L-R) Nazhia Bolden, 11, Donnell Booker, Jr. 8, Morgan Booker, 1, Chase Booker, 3, Nevaeh Bolden, 13, and Vashon Bolden, 15. She turned to Craigslist for help this holiday season. They face eviction and not enough money for Christmas presents in Oxon Hill, MD on December 15, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

After receiving coverage from the publication hundreds of people reached out to the family to help. A tablet, a PS4, even a puppy all showed up. Their story also caught the attention of Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, who gifted the family with $10,000.

“I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children,” Vedder said in an interview Sunday. “I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.” –SF Gate

For more on the story visit SF Gate.

