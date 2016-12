Christmas morning – that special time of year where families come together to enjoy each other’s company & open presents.

Also, as of the last five years or so, the morning where kids take to social media to complain about not getting the latest iPhone.

We’ll be updating this post with complainers throughout the day:

My brother told my little sister Santa wasn't real because he didn't get an iPhone — Billie Ward (@BillieAnneWard) December 25, 2016

Am I the only one who didn't get the iPhone 7 for Christmas ? — Russ (@Dmpangelinan_) December 25, 2016

MY MOTHER DIDN'T GET ME THE NEW IPHONE FOR CHRISTMAS I FUCKING HATE HER — Sean Kringle™ (@WelshhSean) December 25, 2016

It is Christmas Eve. It's my sister's birthday. She's crying because she got a laptop but didn't get an iPhone too. — Kai 🌐 (@Calico_Kai) December 24, 2016

I'm so pressed.. we just got done opening presents and your boy didn't get an iPhone 😢😭 — tyler (@idektylerr) December 25, 2016

Why didn't I get a rose gold iPhone 7 and a new car :/// — 🌸🌺 (@lydxia) December 25, 2016

since when is it fair that your younger brother gets an iphone 7 and you didn't get your until last year? he's actually 4 years younger i'm — lanie™ 🎄 (@Luv_lanie_) December 25, 2016

Some people didn’t get a new Xbox either:

Brother got taken to the 1975 and got £200 worth of clothes AND other things…still moaning he didn't get money forman Xbox… ungrateful — NatalieJenkins⭐️ (@Natalieyvonnex) December 25, 2016

ugh. hate my family. didn't get a fucking xbox one. running away tomorrow morning! — 5'11 and gifted (@fuck_rubin) December 25, 2016

Raindrop Drop Top I didn't get that brand new Xbox 😡😡 — Scoobert Doobert (@Fantuhcy) December 25, 2016

This kid below might have reason to be upset though.

My sister did my lil bro dirty, he bout to kill the fam for Christmas son https://t.co/YqtHpNIOHh — FREEBANDFRES (@fineassfrescu) December 25, 2016

The cat who didn’t want you to get a Playstation:

Seems the cat really wanted the PlayStation.

(Via https://t.co/llQs4wUpY0) pic.twitter.com/KEdbAdgGcB — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) December 25, 2016

DID YOU NOT GET A HATCHIMAL EITHER?

What the hell is a Hatchimal and why are half my little cousins crying bc they didn't get one — Laur. (@stcnehearts) December 24, 2016

#merrychristmas unless you didn't get your kid that Hatchimal. In that case, get ready to hear about it for the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/566GX4VXU8 — Gabe On The Radio (@gabeontheradio) December 25, 2016