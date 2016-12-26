EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Christmas Service Mistakenly Gives Out Lyrics To Tupac’s “Hail Mary” Instead Of Carol

December 26, 2016 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Christmas, hail mary, sri lanka, tupac

At a Christmas service in Sri Lanka about 1,000 programs were dispersed featuring the lyrics to Tupac’s hit “Hail Mary” instead of the traditional carol.

The mix-up occurred at the 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival at the city’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre during one of Sri Lanka’s largest Christmas celebrations earlier this month.

Instead of finding the words “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee/blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb”, the carol singers were invited to reflect on the 1997 song’s themes of mortality, violence and sex and whether they wanted to “ride or die.” – The Independent

It looked like this:

tupac Christmas Service Mistakenly Gives Out Lyrics To Tupacs Hail Mary Instead Of Carol

via Twitter

Little different than the 15th century Catholic prayer…

If video ever surfaces of the churchgoers performing the song, we’ll post it here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live