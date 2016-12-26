Christmas Service Mistakenly Gives Out Lyrics To Tupac’s “Hail Mary” Instead Of Carol

At a Christmas service in Sri Lanka about 1,000 programs were dispersed featuring the lyrics to Tupac’s hit “Hail Mary” instead of the traditional carol.

The mix-up occurred at the 2016 Catholic Joy to the World Festival at the city’s Nelum Pokuna Theatre during one of Sri Lanka’s largest Christmas celebrations earlier this month. Instead of finding the words “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee/blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb”, the carol singers were invited to reflect on the 1997 song’s themes of mortality, violence and sex and whether they wanted to “ride or die.” – The Independent

It looked like this:

Little different than the 15th century Catholic prayer…

If video ever surfaces of the churchgoers performing the song, we’ll post it here.