‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Finished Filming Last Summer; Carrie Fisher Will Be In It

Filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” wrapped up last July – the late Carrie Fisher will be in the film, reprising her role as Princess Leia.
As for Fisher’s involvement in Star Wars: Episode IX, while the film is still in pre-production according to IMDB, fans had expected to see Leia again on the big screen. Mark Hamill is the only star currently listed as a rumored cast member. – Entertainment Tonight
The next Star Wars film is due out next December and will give us a final chance to see Fisher in the role that helped her become the star that she was.