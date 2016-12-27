‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Finished Filming Last Summer; Carrie Fisher Will Be In It

Filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” wrapped up last July – the late Carrie Fisher will be in the film, reprising her role as Princess Leia.

Final slate of the final shot. VIII is officially wrapped. Cannot wait to share it with you all! –@rianjohnson pic.twitter.com/l4Apk0Ro4i — Star Wars (@starwars) July 22, 2016

As for Fisher’s involvement in Star Wars: Episode IX, while the film is still in pre-production according to IMDB, fans had expected to see Leia again on the big screen. Mark Hamill is the only star currently listed as a rumored cast member. – Entertainment Tonight

The next Star Wars film is due out next December and will give us a final chance to see Fisher in the role that helped her become the star that she was.