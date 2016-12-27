EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Finished Filming Last Summer; Carrie Fisher Will Be In It

December 27, 2016 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, princess leia, star wars viii

 

Filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” wrapped up last July – the late Carrie Fisher will be in the film, reprising her role as Princess Leia.

As for Fisher’s involvement in Star Wars: Episode IX, while the film is still in pre-production according to IMDB, fans had expected to see Leia again on the big screen. Mark Hamill is the only star currently listed as a rumored cast member. – Entertainment Tonight

Carrie Fisher Through The Years

The next Star Wars film is due out next December and will give us a final chance to see Fisher in the role that helped her become the star that she was.

