AAA Tipsy Tow Available For New Years Eve

AAA will be providing it’s annual Tipsy Tow service in Northern California on New Year’s Eve from 6PM-6AM.

This holiday season, AAA reminds motorists to travel safely and drive drug- and alcohol-free when hitting the roads. For those who do plan to drink, AAA urges them to take safety precautions in advance: designate a non-drinking driver, call a cab or stay with a friend. – AAA

To utilize the Tipsy Tow program call (800) 222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and tell the operator you need a safe ride home and you’ll get a free tow up to 10 miles. The program is restricted to a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle home.

If you & your car need a ride on New Year’s Eve, give Triple A a call. You do NOT need to be a AAA member to utilize Tipsy Tow.