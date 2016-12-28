Bay Area NYE 2017 Transit Guide

Each year, the public transportation systems around the Bay Area do us favor by operating later and often for free. Here’s what’s happening this year:
Caltrain
- Ride for free from 8PM-2:15AM
- Extra trains will depart SF’s 4th & King station at 12:45, 1:15, 1:45, & 2:15 AM.
- NYE will be a Saturday schedule & New Year’s Day will be a Sunday schedule.
BART
- BART will have special NYE service to & from San Francisco between 8PM-3AM
- Some stops will not be made to minimize platform overcrowding, that info can be found here.
- Fares will be the same as they usually are.
MUNI
- Fares will be free throughout the MUNI system (Trains, Buses, Cable Cars) from 8PM Saturday night-5AM Sunday morning.
- Metro service between Embarcadero & West Portal will extend until 5AM New Year’s morning.
- Metro service will operate to 4th & King St. until 2:15AM New Year’s morning.
- For more info on extra owl services head here.
SamTrans
- Offering free rides beginning at 8PM on New Year’s Eve.
AC Transit
- Ride for free from 8PM-5AM
- Will operate on a Sunday schedule after 5AM.
VTA
- Ride for free from 8PM-5AM.
- Buses & light rail will run a limited schedule on NYE.
Golden Gate Transit
- Operating normal weekend schedule for NYE & New Year’s Day.
Triple A Tipsy Tow
- Operating New Year’s Eve 6PM-6AM, call (800) 222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and tell the operator you need a safe ride home and you’ll get a free tow up to 10 miles. The program is restricted to a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle home.