EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bay Area NYE 2017 Transit Guide

December 28, 2016 9:51 AM
Filed Under: 2017, BART, Caltrain, MUNI, New Year's Eve, nye

Each year, the public transportation systems around the Bay Area do us favor by operating later and often for free. Here’s what’s happening this year:

Caltrain

  • Ride for free from 8PM-2:15AM
  • Extra trains will depart SF’s 4th & King station at 12:45, 1:15, 1:45, & 2:15 AM.
  • NYE will be a Saturday schedule & New Year’s Day will be a Sunday schedule.

BART

  • BART will have special NYE service to & from San Francisco between 8PM-3AM
  • Some stops will not be made to minimize platform overcrowding, that info can be found here.
  • Fares will be the same as they usually are.

MUNI

  • Fares will be free throughout the MUNI system (Trains, Buses, Cable Cars) from 8PM Saturday night-5AM Sunday morning.
  • Metro service between Embarcadero & West Portal will extend until 5AM New Year’s morning.
  • Metro service will operate to 4th & King St. until 2:15AM New Year’s morning.
  • For more info on extra owl services head here.

SamTrans

  • Offering free rides beginning at 8PM on New Year’s Eve.

AC Transit

  • Ride for free from 8PM-5AM
  • Will operate on a Sunday schedule after 5AM.

VTA

Golden Gate Transit

Triple A Tipsy Tow

  • Operating New Year’s Eve 6PM-6AM, call (800) 222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and tell the operator you need a safe ride home and you’ll get a free tow up to 10 miles. The program is restricted to a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle home.
More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live