Inventor Of Red Solo Cup Dead At 84

2016 strikes again. This time it has claimed Robert Leo Hulseman, inventor of the red solo cup, a staple of all parties in America.

Robert Leo Hulseman lived in Northfield, Illinois, but spent much of his time in Scottsdale, Arizona. He began working for his father’s business – the Solo Cup Company – at the age of 18. He then worked his way to the top to become president and CEO. – KTVU

Red solo cups are so well known when it comes to parties in the U.S. that other countries have to include them when throwing American-themed parties.

This NYE, when you’re drinking out of a red solo cup pour one out for Robert Leo Hulseman. His contribution to the world will not be forgotten.