The Most Expensive NYE Destination In California: Lake Tahoe

Per SFGate & a survey for Los Angeles Hotels South Lake Tahoe is California’s “most expensive” destination for New Year’s Eve this year.

In compiling the rankings, the survey pitted 20 popular destinations in the Golden State against each other. The cost of lodging on December 31, 2016 served as the basis of comparison. The rate for the cheapest available double room (minimum: 3-star hotel) was specifically chosen for comparative purposes. Coming in at a $345 price tag for its most affordable room, South Lake Tahoe easily leads the rankings. – Los Angeles Hotels

A good amount of snow this season likely has something to do with many skiers & snowboarders looking to hit the slopes over the long weekend + a sold out Snowglobe Music Festival will likely draw upwards of 20,000 people to Tahoe.

Napa, LA, Santa Barbara, & Santa Monica round out the top 5 most expensive NYE locations in the state. SF comes in at #6, Oakland at #13, & San Jose at #18.

On the opposite end, if you want to find a place in beautiful Bakersfield on New Year’s Eve that shouldn’t even cost you $70.