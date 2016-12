Starting Friday morning and continuing through next week we’ll be getting an “Arctic Blast” of air to the Bay Area.

Arctic air outbreak visualization: Model forecast from 4 am Friday through 4 am Monday shows much colder air arriving from the north. #cawx pic.twitter.com/z88elPSPfo — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 29, 2016

The chill will continue through next week.

Colder than normal weather on tap for a large part of the US next week from the 3rd to the 7th. #deeppurple pic.twitter.com/N8uwlfa5kx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 29, 2016

Here’s the NYE forecast for SF:

Here's a very early New Year's Eve forecast for our area. This forecast may change over the next few days. #cawx #BayAreaWx #NYEforecast pic.twitter.com/22DVlv4xu4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2016

What we can expect to start the new year are highs in the 40s and lows dipping into the 20s across the Bay Area.