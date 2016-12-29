NYE 1991: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, & Pearl Jam In SF

On New Year’s Eve 1991 the Bay Area got one hell of a rock show at the Cow Palace. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, & Pearl Jam all played together that night to ring in the new year.
FULL audio from that show can be heard here.
SETLISTS
Pearl Jam:
1. Once
2. (Waiting Room)/Even Flow
3. (Suggestion)
4. Why Go
5. Jeremy
6. Alive
7. Leash
8. (Smells Like Teen Spirit)
9. Porch
Pearl Jam teasing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” + “Porch” can be watched here:
Nirvana
10. Intro
11. Drain You
12. Aneurysm
13. School
14. Floyd the Barber
15. Smells Like Teen Spirit
16. About a Girl
17. Sliver
18. Polly
19. Breed
20. Come as You Are
21. Lithium
22. Dumb
23. Territorial Pissings
RHCP:
24. Love Trilogy
25. Organic Anti-Beat Box Band
26. (No Head No Backstage Pass)
27. Suck My Kiss
28. Subterranean Homesick Blues
29. Funky Crime
30. Give It Away
31. Nobody Weird Like Me
32. If You Have to Ask
33. Stone Cold Bush
34. (Superstar)/Blood Sugar Sex Magic/(Magic Johnson)
35. I Could Have Lied
36. Subway to Venus
37. (Sexy Mexican Maid)/(Fela’s Cock) jam (^)
38. (Fopp)/Special Secret Song Inside (Party On Your Pussy)/(Red Hot Mama)/Me And My Friends
39. Yertle the Turtle/Freaky Styley Medley/(Cosmic Slop)/(Atomic Dog) jam
40. (After Hours)
41. Crosstown Traffic
The show only cost $27.50!
Rolling Stone reviewed the show and focused on how this concert overshadowed the traditional NYE Grateful Dead concerts in Oakland.