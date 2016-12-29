NYE 1991: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, & Pearl Jam In SF

On New Year’s Eve 1991 the Bay Area got one hell of a rock show at the Cow Palace. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, & Pearl Jam all played together that night to ring in the new year.

FULL audio from that show can be heard here.

SETLISTS

Pearl Jam:

1. Once

2. (Waiting Room)/Even Flow

3. (Suggestion)

4. Why Go

5. Jeremy

6. Alive

7. Leash

8. (Smells Like Teen Spirit)

9. Porch

Pearl Jam teasing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” + “Porch” can be watched here:

Nirvana

10. Intro

11. Drain You

12. Aneurysm

13. School

14. Floyd the Barber

15. Smells Like Teen Spirit

16. About a Girl

17. Sliver

18. Polly

19. Breed

20. Come as You Are

21. Lithium

22. Dumb

23. Territorial Pissings

RHCP:

24. Love Trilogy

25. Organic Anti-Beat Box Band

26. (No Head No Backstage Pass)

27. Suck My Kiss

28. Subterranean Homesick Blues

29. Funky Crime

30. Give It Away

31. Nobody Weird Like Me

32. If You Have to Ask

33. Stone Cold Bush

34. (Superstar)/Blood Sugar Sex Magic/(Magic Johnson)

35. I Could Have Lied

36. Subway to Venus

37. (Sexy Mexican Maid)/(Fela’s Cock) jam (^)

38. (Fopp)/Special Secret Song Inside (Party On Your Pussy)/(Red Hot Mama)/Me And My Friends

39. Yertle the Turtle/Freaky Styley Medley/(Cosmic Slop)/(Atomic Dog) jam

40. (After Hours)

41. Crosstown Traffic

The show only cost $27.50!

Rolling Stone reviewed the show and focused on how this concert overshadowed the traditional NYE Grateful Dead concerts in Oakland.