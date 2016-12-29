Taco Bell Testing “Loaded Fries” & Chicken Nuggets In Southern California

After a year of Mac ‘n Cheetos, All-day breakfast at McDonald’s, the Quesarito, and several other newly introduced fast food items & combinations, it appears 2017 is poised for Taco Bell’s “Loaded Fries” to come to America.

They come topped with sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes and taco meat or they can be served in a more simple fashion, with habanero seasoning. – KTVU

@tacobell has 🍟and chicken nuggets?! Testing location in Irvine, CA A photo posted by ANDY | AFTERS | TRYITORDIET (@andythenguyen) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:33pm PST

Based on this Instagram post it looks like Taco Bell is also giving chicken nuggets a test. If you want to try them now, you’ll have to hit up locations in Canada, the U.K., Japan, Chile, or this one testing the items in Irvine, CA.