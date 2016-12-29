EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Taco Bell Testing “Loaded Fries” & Chicken Nuggets In Southern California

December 29, 2016 11:41 AM
Filed Under: loaded fries, RELEASE DATE, Taco Bell, United States

After a year of Mac ‘n Cheetos, All-day breakfast at McDonald’s, the Quesarito, and several other newly introduced fast food items & combinations, it appears 2017 is poised for Taco Bell’s “Loaded Fries” to come to America.

via Taco Bell UK

via Taco Bell UK

They come topped with sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes and taco meat or they can be served in a more simple fashion, with habanero seasoning. – KTVU

@tacobell has 🍟and chicken nuggets?! Testing location in Irvine, CA

A photo posted by ANDY | AFTERS | TRYITORDIET (@andythenguyen) on

Based on this Instagram post it looks like Taco Bell is also giving chicken nuggets a test. If you want to try them now, you’ll have to hit up locations in Canada, the U.K., Japan, Chile, or this one testing the items in Irvine, CA.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live