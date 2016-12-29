The Top Ranked Major City For College Students: San Francisco

None of the colleges & universities in San Francisco may have football teams, or the party scene of schools in places like Chico, or Santa Barbara, but according to the American Institute for Economic Research, San Francisco ranks as the top metro city for college students. So we’ve got that.

“The location you choose to go to college determines where you will likely spend the next four years of your life, and possibly where you will start your career. Our ranking reflects the characteristics that make cities attractive to the average college student,” said Amanda Knarr, program coordinator at AIER. – SF Examiner

Even with rental costs taken into account by the study, SF still beat out the likes of Boston, D.C., and Seattle.

Closeness to San Jose & Silicon Valley also helped propel SF to the top spot.

“For the purposes of this study, San Francisco is a different city than San José, Calif.; nonetheless, it has a strong tech sector and legions of Silicon Valley workers who commute from San Francisco and Oakland,” the study finds. “All of this means that college students who are looking for internships, jobs, and networking opportunities in tech will find opportunities in the San Francisco region.” – AIER

As an SF State grad who has remained in the city since graduating – it’s been alright and I’ve still never needed a car. Though I’m not sure how I’ll ever be able to afford to buy a home in the Bay Area…

Recently, San Francisco has also ranked as the best city for singles…and the most hungover city in America.