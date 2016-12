2016 has claimed an important corgi, Governor Jerry Brown’s dog, Sutter.

Sutter was 13 years old and had been suffering from cancer.

“Sutter passed away peacefully this afternoon with the Governor and First Lady at his side and was laid to rest at the family ranch in Colusa County, where he loved to roam, sniff and play,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said. – Buzzfeed News

We’ll miss you, Sutter.

A beautiful day on the ranch, but a very sad parting. Happy trails, @SutterBrown. https://t.co/C5boShaNBK pic.twitter.com/p7jIHsAcdQ — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) December 31, 2016

Colusa, Governor Brown’s young corgi, will now be California’s First Dog.