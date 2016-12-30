Naked Bike Ride + Polar Plunge Team Up For New Year’s Day In SF

The sun will be out, but it will be in the 40s New Year’s morning in SF. If you want to embrace the cold to kick off 2017 there’s ways to do that.

The World Naked Bike Ride event has teamed up with the Pacific Ocean Plunge (or “Polar Plunge”) event to create a bit of a nude spin on the annual New Year’s morning dip into Ocean Beach. Event page is here.

The WNBR-SF is combining our unique environmental protest rides with the Polar Plunge for the Second Annual New Years 2017 Great Highway Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. We meet at the west side of the intersection of the Great Highway and Lincoln Way. Bring your bikes, trikes, skates or whatever human powered mode of transport at 10 am. Our rides are clothing optional, but as always you ride as bare as you dare. That is, swimsuits, wetsuits, body paint, latex gear, whatever you choose for you own comfort and modesty level. Please be covered riding to and at the meet up spot. We will ride down the Great Highway to Taraval crossing and onto the beach for the Polar Plunge, which will take place at Noon. – Facebook

You do not need to partake in the bike ride to participate in the annual Plunge – Just arrive at Ocean Beach at the end of Taraval St. before noon if you’re looking to dive into the cold ocean water. That event page is here.

As usual, there will be an after party for the 21+ at The Riptide.