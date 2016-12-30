You Can No Longer Smoke Or Vape At Youth Sporting Events

There’s many new laws going into place in the state of California starting New Year’s Day 2017. This new seems pretty sensible: You can no longer smoke, or use electronic cigarettes within 250 feet of a youth sporting event.

Senate Bill 977, by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, bans the use of cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products within 250 feet of a youth sports activity. The law applies to people smoking that close to a game only if they are at the same park or facility where it is taking place. Violators face a $250 fine. – Sacramento Bee

New Laws Allows Salons And Barbershops To Serve Drinks

Numerous health groups supported the bill & Governor Jerry Brown signed it back in September.