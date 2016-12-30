EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

You Can No Longer Smoke Or Vape At Youth Sporting Events

December 30, 2016 5:54 PM
Filed Under: california, smoking, vaping, youth sports

There’s many new laws going into place in the state of California starting New Year’s Day 2017. This new seems pretty sensible: You can no longer smoke, or use electronic cigarettes within 250 feet of a youth sporting event.

Senate Bill 977, by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, bans the use of cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products within 250 feet of a youth sports activity. The law applies to people smoking that close to a game only if they are at the same park or facility where it is taking place.

Violators face a $250 fine. – Sacramento Bee

A man smokes a Japan Tobacco Inc. Ploom TECH electronic cigarette in this arranged photograph in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International Inc. have rolled out products that are heated -- not burned -- in battery-charged devices, seeking to appeal to smokers who want their nicotine fix without the usual smell and smoke. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man smokes a Japan Tobacco Inc. Ploom TECH electronic cigarette in this arranged photograph in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris International Inc. have rolled out products that are heated — not burned — in battery-charged devices, seeking to appeal to smokers who want their nicotine fix without the usual smell and smoke. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Laws Allows Salons And Barbershops To Serve Drinks

Numerous health groups supported the bill & Governor Jerry Brown signed it back in September.

