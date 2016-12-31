10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

Class of 2007, it’s time for your 10 year reunion. Crazy, right? Here are 10 of the biggest LIVE105 albums celebrating their 10 year anniversaries in 2017.

Foo Fighters – “Echoes, Silence, Patience, & Grace”

Released early in the Fall of ’07, the Foo Fighters returned with their sixth full-length featuring one of their biggest hits, “The Pretender”.

Radiohead – “In Rainbows”

A groundbreaking release musically and due to being one of the first albums that was digitally released featuring a “pay what you want method” that became very popular in the years that followed. Radiohead was touring on this album when they headlined the first Outside Lands Music Festival in 2008.

Linkin Park – “Minutes To Midnight”

We had waited 4 years for one of the biggest rock bands of the 2007’s to drop this record, the follow-up to 2003’s “Meteora”. Linking Park music being in “Transformers” movies began this year with “What I’ve Done”.

The White Stripes – “Icky Thump”

The sixth & final release from Jack & Meg White turns 10 this year.

Paramore – “Riot!”

Paramore’s sophomore album helped them burst onto the alternative scene in 2007. They opened Not So Silent Night at the end of that year.

LCD Soundsystem – “Sound Of Silver”

The sophomore album from LCD Soundsystem solidified the band as dance-punk, indie darling. They were a staple of LIVE105’s Soundcheck & Subsonic shows in 2007.

Jimmy Eat World – “Chase This Light”

Jimmy Eat World continued their reign as one of alternative radio’s most popular emo/pop bands of the decade with this release. They played Not So Silent Night in ’07.

Modest Mouse – “We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank”

A few years prior, Modest Mouse broke through with “Good News For People Who Love Bad News” & in 2007 they returned with the single, “Dashboard”, and a headlining set at NSSN ’07.

Fall Out Boy – “Infinity On High”

One of the most polarizing bands of the mid-2000s became a household name with their major label debut “From Under The Cork Tree” and secured their legendary status in the scene with their third album, “Infinity On High”.

Queens Of The Stone Age – “Era Vulgaris”

“Stoner Rock” legends, Queens of the Stone Age, gave us their fifth album in 2007, “Era Vulgaris”. They played BFD that summer & you might recall struggling to get through “3’s & 7’s” on Guitar Hero that year.

We might get a few 10 year album anniversary tours out of these in 2017.