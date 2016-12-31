EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

December 31, 2016 9:35 AM
Filed Under: 2007, 2017, albums turning 10, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse, White Stripes

Class of 2007, it’s time for your 10 year reunion. Crazy, right? Here are 10 of the biggest LIVE105 albums celebrating their 10 year anniversaries in 2017.

Foo Fighters – “Echoes, Silence, Patience, & Grace”

foos espg 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

Released early in the Fall of ’07, the Foo Fighters returned with their sixth full-length featuring one of their biggest hits, “The Pretender”.

 

Radiohead – “In Rainbows”

radiohead in rainbows 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

A groundbreaking release musically and due to being one of the first albums that was digitally released featuring a “pay what you want method” that became very popular in the years that followed. Radiohead was touring on this album when they headlined the first Outside Lands Music Festival in 2008.

 

Linkin Park – “Minutes To Midnight”

minutestomidnight 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

We had waited 4 years for one of the biggest rock bands of the 2007’s to drop this record, the follow-up to 2003’s “Meteora”. Linking Park music being in “Transformers” movies began this year with “What I’ve Done”.

 

The White Stripes – “Icky Thump”

61fuvh7ulcl 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

The sixth & final release from Jack & Meg White turns 10 this year.

 

Paramore – “Riot!”

71uglmtsi0l 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

Paramore’s sophomore album helped them burst onto the alternative scene in 2007. They opened Not So Silent Night at the end of that year.

 

LCD Soundsystem – “Sound Of Silver”

10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

The sophomore album from LCD Soundsystem solidified the band as dance-punk, indie darling. They were a staple of LIVE105’s Soundcheck & Subsonic shows in 2007.

 

Jimmy Eat World – “Chase This Light”

61uygfskal 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

Jimmy Eat World continued their reign as one of alternative radio’s most popular emo/pop bands of the decade with this release. They played Not So Silent Night in ’07.

 

Modest Mouse – “We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank”

we were dead before the ship even sank 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

A few years prior, Modest Mouse broke through with “Good News For People Who Love Bad News” & in 2007 they returned with the single, “Dashboard”, and a headlining set at NSSN ’07.

 

Fall Out Boy – “Infinity On High”

51j4kfyx4cl 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

One of the most polarizing bands of the mid-2000s became a household name with their major label debut “From Under The Cork Tree” and secured their legendary status in the scene with their third album, “Infinity On High”.

 

Queens Of The Stone Age – “Era Vulgaris”

517hppuisxl 10 LIVE105 Albums Turning 10 Years Old In 2017

“Stoner Rock” legends, Queens of the Stone Age, gave us their fifth album in 2007, “Era Vulgaris”. They played BFD that summer & you might recall struggling to get through “3’s & 7’s” on Guitar Hero that year.

We might get a few 10 year album anniversary tours out of these in 2017.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live