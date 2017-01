Coming to the end of one of the worst seasons in franchise history it’s been no mystery that big changes were coming to the San Francisco 49ers franchise. It appears not only will GM Trent Baalke be out, but head coach Chip Kelly as well.

San Francisco is expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both HC Chip Kelly and GM Trent Baalke, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

49ers CEO Jed York stated last week that he would address the media on Monday.

The 49ers are 7-24 since firing Jim Harbaugh after the 2014 season.