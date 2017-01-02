Rob Schneider Wants To Buy The San Francisco 49ers

Rob Schneider, who you know as Deuce Bigalow (male gigolo), the “Oh no we suck again!” guy from “The Waterboy” and several other films, is fed up. Like many 49ers fans he would like to see the York family sell the team specifically to get 37-year old Jed York out of the CEO position.
What’s Schneider want to do about it?
He wants to get a team of buyers together to purchase the team. One problem, the 49ers are not for sale.
This also isn’t the first time Rob has mentioned wanting to purchase the franchise.
So, what do you say, Jed? Schneider + Smash Mouth + um…some other wealthy people? According to Forbes it’ll cost you about $3 billion.
Things can only go up from here, right?