EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Rob Schneider Wants To Buy The San Francisco 49ers

January 2, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Jed York, rob schneider, Smash Mouth

Rob Schneider, who you know as Deuce Bigalow (male gigolo), the “Oh no we suck again!” guy from “The Waterboy” and several other films, is fed up. Like many 49ers fans he would like to see the York family sell the team specifically to get 37-year old Jed York out of the CEO position.

What’s Schneider want to do about it?

He wants to get a team of buyers together to purchase the team. One problem, the 49ers are not for sale.

This also isn’t the first time Rob has mentioned wanting to purchase the franchise.

So, what do you say, Jed? Schneider + Smash Mouth + um…some other wealthy people? According to Forbes it’ll cost you about $3 billion.

Things can only go up from here, right?

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live