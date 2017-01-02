Rob Schneider Wants To Buy The San Francisco 49ers

Rob Schneider, who you know as Deuce Bigalow (male gigolo), the “Oh no we suck again!” guy from “The Waterboy” and several other films, is fed up. Like many 49ers fans he would like to see the York family sell the team specifically to get 37-year old Jed York out of the CEO position.

What’s Schneider want to do about it?

Dear @JedYork There IS a chance for change at the top! I will put together a consortium of buyers. Please sell me @49ers. Rob Schneider — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 2, 2017

He wants to get a team of buyers together to purchase the team. One problem, the 49ers are not for sale.

This also isn’t the first time Rob has mentioned wanting to purchase the franchise.

Dear@JedYork Mom

Would you be willing to sell the@49ers to me and some of my wealthy friends?We promise we will find something for Jed to do — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 21, 2015

So, what do you say, Jed? Schneider + Smash Mouth + um…some other wealthy people? According to Forbes it’ll cost you about $3 billion.

Rob Schneider with the best take on this from anybody! Nailed it!!! https://t.co/XB9EW6Zpr1 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) January 2, 2017

Things can only go up from here, right?