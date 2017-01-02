WATCH: Paul McCartney Joins The Killers On Stage During NYE Show

“So far, so good” wrote The Killers on Facebook alongside this video of Paul McCartney joining them on stage to help ring in the new year.

Paul McCartney made an unscheduled appearance on New Year’s Eve, joining the Killers on stage in St. Barts for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s exclusive New Year’s Eve party. – Billboard

Brandon Flowers Confirms The Killers Will Release New Music in 2017

It’s a strong way for The Killers to welcome in 2017 ahead of a new album at some point in the year.

Hopefully we see both The Killers & Paul back in the Bay Area in 2017.