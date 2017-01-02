EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

WATCH: Paul McCartney Joins The Killers On Stage During NYE Show

January 2, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: beatles, helter skelter, Paul McCartney, The Killers

“So far, so good” wrote The Killers on Facebook alongside this video of Paul McCartney joining them on stage to help ring in the new year.

Paul McCartney made an unscheduled appearance on New Year’s Eve, joining the Killers on stage in St. Barts for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s exclusive New Year’s Eve party. –  Billboard

Brandon Flowers Confirms The Killers Will Release New Music in 2017

It’s a strong way for The Killers to welcome in 2017 ahead of a new album at some point in the year.

Hopefully we see both The Killers & Paul back in the Bay Area in 2017.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live