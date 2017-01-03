EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bar Arcade Coin-Op Game Room + Tron-Themed Speakeasy In SF

January 3, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: beer, cocktails, coin-op, San Francisco, soma, tron

So, this looks pretty legit – from a San Diego-based restaurant group Sporting Fraternity, Inc. comes Coin-Op.

Via EaterSF

Via EaterSF

It’s taking over the Drake Bar and Lounge at 508 4th St., and boasts 10,000-square-feet and two floors of games like Donkey Kong, Galaga, Street Fighter, and Pac-Man Royale.

There are two main areas, including The Grid, a “Tron-themed speakeasy” and The Octagon, the lower level bar. (Stay tuned for more design details closer to opening). There’s also food, and most importantly, drinks, to accompany all of these vintage games. The executive chef is Mark Bolton, who’s got a super-bar friendly menu planned, including quinoa tots with avocado-lime dip, and carbonara mac-n-cheese with bacon, peas, and parmesan. – Eater SF

Coin-Op is now having a “soft open” from 4PM-2AM each day at 508 4th St. The Tron-Themed bar, “The Grid”, will open on the 2nd floor later this month. Like them on Facebook.

Via Coin-Op Facebook

Via Coin-Op Facebook

Via Coin-Op Facebook

Via Coin-Op Facebook

See you there?

