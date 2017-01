BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars is returning May 26th – 28th featuring:

MAROON 5 – FOO FIGHTERS – TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS

MACKLEMORE – MODEST MOUSE – FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS – LIVE

SILVERSUN PICKUPS – THE STRUMBELLAS – FRIGHTENED RABBIT

AND MORE!

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am! Grab the complete 2017 line-up and purchase your tickets at www.BottleRockNapaValley.com.