Coachella returns to the Polo Fields in Indio, CA for two weekends this spring (4/14-4/16 & 4/21-4/23) and here’s who you will see there:

Tickets for both weekends go on sale at 10AM PST on Friday 1/6.

If you can’t make it to Indio this year thats alright. Expect many of these bands to hit the Bay Area in the weeks around Coachella.