Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.03.17

Today marked the return of Kevin Klein Live for 2017, with the whole show back, somewhat well rested, and kinda ready for a new year of shows. Today’s first show of 2017 was a bigg’in, with the line up announcement for BotteRock Napa Valley 2017. The full line up details are available here on Live 105’s website, but a number of the bands performing called in to let us know about the big news. Kevin and Ally chatted with Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups about Hamilton, Dirty J of Dirty Heads about all kinds of marijuana-related fun, and more.

Plus, after the show’s boss’s dog left a “Christmas present” in the show’s office right before the holiday break, it got Kevin curious as to whether the listeners of the Bay Area had worse examples of bosses ruining holiday plans. Some of the calls included talk of setting up an AirBnB for higher up, an actual death resulting in a firing, and more. But it seems the show completely missed the story of the Bay Area Pasta Pomodoros firing all their staff via, text, which is slightly worse than some dog crap. Not by much though…

Also on today’s podcast:

Some Good Van News to kick off the new year fails to be all that great

Ally recalls her recent trip to Portland including a trip to a sex shop

Useless Weirdo reveals the awful gift he was given for Christmas from his grandma

And more!

