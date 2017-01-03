Oakland’s Fantastic Negrito Playing Jimmy Kimmel Live! This Thursday

I remember catching Fantastic Negrito rockin’ out on the sidewalk at First Friday in Oakland a few years back and being blown away. Now they’re playing festivals, writing theme songs for TV, touring with artists like Chris Cornell, grammy-nominated, and playing Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Keep an eye out for Xavier Dphrepaulezz and his band on Kimmel this Thursday 1/5! Way to make the Bay Area proud!

Also, see Fantastic Negrito 1/13 at an intimate show in Oakland at The New Parish before you can’t anymore. Ticket info here!