Oakland’s Fantastic Negrito Playing Jimmy Kimmel Live! This Thursday

January 3, 2017 4:08 PM
I remember catching Fantastic Negrito rockin’ out on the sidewalk at First Friday in Oakland a few years back and being blown away. Now they’re playing festivals, writing theme songs for TV,  touring with artists like Chris Cornell, grammy-nominated, and playing Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Keep an eye out for Xavier Dphrepaulezz and his band on Kimmel this Thursday 1/5! Way to make the Bay Area proud!

Also, see Fantastic Negrito 1/13 at an intimate show in Oakland at The New Parish before you can’t anymore. Ticket info here!

 

